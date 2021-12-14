The Nigerian Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm some appointments

The appointments are that of six nominees as national commissioners and one resident electoral commission for INECI

In the list, the name of Lauretta Onochie, presidential media aide, was missing after the president initially sent her name and it was rejected

National Assembly - The Senate on Tuesday, December 14 received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of six nominees as National Commissioners, and one other as Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The request was contained in a letter dated Friday, December 10, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari has withdrawn the nomination of Onochie after the move was greeted by outrage across Nigeria. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Buhari explained that the request was made pursuant to paragraph 14 of Part (1) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The letter reads:

“Pursuant to paragraph 14 of Part (1) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I hereby forward for the confirmation, by the Senate, the appointment of the underlisted nominees as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

The nominees include Mallam Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner (Niger - north-central), Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta - south-south), Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia - southeast), and Major General A. B. Alkali (rtd) - Adamawa, (northeast).

Others are Professor Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa - south-south), Mr. Sam Olumekan (Ondo - southwest), and Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo - southwest).

Legit.ng checks indicate that the president withdrew the earlier nomination of one of his media aides, Lauretta Onochie.

Senate rejects Onochie as INEC commissioner

Legit.ng had previously reported that the Senate rejected Onochie's nomination as a national commissioner of INEC.

Onochie was rejected following the consideration of the report of the Committee on INEC, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano).

The Senate at the committee of the whole, thereafter, voted against Onochie's nomination as the INEC commissioner.

Ex-INEC chairman Jega asks Senate to reject Onochie's nomination

Earlier, Professor Attahiru Jega, a former INEC chairman warned the Senate against confirming the appointment of Onochie to avoid controversy.

Jega also said President Buhari could withdraw Onochie’s nomination and replace her with another female from her state.

The former INEC boss said this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television on Sunday, July 11.

