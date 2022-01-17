A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill.

During a town hall meeting organised by YIAGA in Abuja on Sunday, January 17, Jega stated that INEC needs the law in place to begin serious preparations for the 2023 elections.

He admitted that some issues in the bill need clarification, but added that other aspects of the documents deserve the president's nod, Guardian reports.

Going back memory lane, the former INEC boss stated that since 2010, Nigeria has not had any notable improvement in its electoral laws, Daily Trust added.

Based on this, Jega advised President Buhari to hasten the decision-making process and assent to the bill.

His words:

“I believe Nigeria should go into the next elections with a new law as there are many good things in the bill that will improve the integrity and conduct of elections.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“As I have said earlier, since 2010, we have not had significant improvement in the electoral framework.

“Speaking on direct and indirect primaries, some people believe that governors do influence the outcome of indirect primaries and some feel direct primaries is a way out of this, but the question is, how many parties have credible registers of members?"

Source: Legit.ng