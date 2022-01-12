Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has been described as the right man to help boost the Nigerian economy

This was the view of some private sector stakeholders who are rooting for the vice president ahead of the 2023 presidential election

According to the professionals, Nigeria needs a man who understands the economy and can rejuvenate it

FCT, Abuja - The Organised Private Sector for Osinbajo has declared that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is far better intellectually equipped than any current presidential aspirant for the task of leading Nigeria’s economic rejuvenation towards future greatness.

The group’s spokesman, Alhaji Abdulrahman Farouk made the statement in Abuja on Monday, January 10.

VP Osinbajo has been described as a man that is better prepared for Nigeria's future. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

He said:

“With Osinbajo, Nigeria's organized private sector has much basis for optimism about post-2023 economic activities.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He emphasised that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's consistent focus and insider knowledge of the objectives and challenges related to the Buhari administration's economic programmes are great advantages towards Nigeria’s economic rejuvenation.

According to him, Osinbajo’s candidature offers much hope for citizens who have high expectations about job creation, increased earnings, and growth.

His words:

“Even though an aspirant has informed Muhammadu Buhari about his 2023 ambition, the most credible option still appears to be Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and for the Organised Private Sector as well as the citizenry, Osinbajo offers much fertile ground for hope to rapidly germinate.

“Getting Nigeria’s economy to grow faster than the population is going to take a lot of consistent planning, discipline, and integrity, as well as great consistency in implementation but with his sharp focus, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is expected to do well.”

According to Farouk, economic reforms and fair incentives needed to generate rapid economic multiplier effects that can accelerate employment generation, increased export earnings, and other economic dividends for Nigeria appear better assured when someone like Osinbajo is in power.

He added:

“The idealistic and very patriotic pursuit of various economic policies led by Osinbajo speak volumes about future potentials for people-focused policies; under his supervision, Nigeria’s social investment programmes have been ranked internationally but much more good news should unfold when he is fully in the saddle by 2023.”

2023: No aspirants’ declaration will bother us, says Osinbajo supporters

In a related development, the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) has stated that no declaration by any number of aspirants can douse the patriotic passion associated with those championing the cause of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

According to the chairman of PCG, Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, the plurality of candidates and political parties are necessary for a robust democracy and a rich array of strong contenders will only deepen the legitimacy of Osinbajo’s eventual victory.

According to the pro-Osinbajo group, the declarations are healthy for democracy and more aspirants are welcome into the race.

Osinbajo's supporters dominate social media space ahead of 2023 polls

Meanwhile, a groundswell of support is building up daily for Osinbajo, as the 2023 presidential election draws near.

Osinbajo who is yet to declare interest in the 2023 presidential contest has a lot of supporters on social media.

Many of those who are rooting and urging the VP to throw his hat in the ring have now dominated the social media space, projecting his achievements and strength of character, which according to them, stood him out among other would-be contenders.

Source: Legit.ng