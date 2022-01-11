Pastor Tunde Bakare has launched the Nigeria for Nigerians (N4N) movement ahead of 2023 general election

During the launching, he declared that it is time for Nigerians to take the reins and direct their nation’s destiny

He promised to join forces with foreign countries, champion reintegration of diverse ethnic groups into true identity

The Nigeria for Nigerians (N4N) movement has been launched by the founding pastor and serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCG), Pastor Tunde Bakare.

According to Pastor Bakare, the movement became imperative because it is time for Nigerians to take the reins and direct their nation’s destiny, Channels TV reports.

The GO of Citadel Global Community Church formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly has inaugurated Nigeria for Nigerians. Photo: Tunde Bakare.

He made this known tduring a state of the nation address which he titled: ‘The black box of Nigeria’s politics’, at the church auditorium in Oregun, Lagos.

In his address, the cleric said “time has come for the true progressives to arise, say enough is enough to political hypnosis; it is time to take our country back”.

He said:

“We will be going to every nook and cranny with our agenda and message. We have only three points on our agenda — restructuring, restructuring and restructuring.

“Therefore, our Distinct Nationhood Agenda, DNA, is simple, it is RUN — Restructuring For United Nigeria – this is what I’m set to advance.

“I’m running and leading a movement called the New Nigeria Progressives Movement.

“We shall join forces with foreign countries, champion reintegration of diverse ethnic groups into true identity until every Nigeria is proud to say ‘I’m a Nigerian’ and also spearhead the orientation of every Nigerian until a minimum of 50 million Nigerians can say ‘no’ to hypnotic democracy,”

Meanwhile, following allegation that Tunde Bakare is swimming in a debt of 9 billion naira which he is allegedly owing a bank, Nigerians on social media have formed opinions in respect of the development.

Speaking on the latest development, Dayo Williams, a journalist with a media outfit in Abuja insisted that there is nothing wrong for the cleric to obtain a loan to build his church. However, the Abuja based journalist is concerned about the manner in which Bakare was granted the loan.

He submitted that:

"Now, The Citadel is not just a church; it has a big Event Centre and shops that will be leased or rented out to generate money for the owner. This is according to the pastor. I am yet to visit the facility.

"According to the pastor, he has offset the loans he took from two of the banks and he is currently paying back what he got from the remaining three banks who have graciously restructured the loan payment for him, at least for the next five years."

