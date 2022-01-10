Governor Nyesom Wike has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the party to rescue Nigeria from the current challenges

The Rivers state governor revealed that the opposition can achieve this by producing the next president

Wike who expressed confidence that Nigeria's number one opposition will win, said the people were waiting for the party to rescue them

Yenagoa - Nyesome Wike, the governor of Rivers state on Monday, January 10, expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will produce the next president of Nigeria.

Wike made the remark when he visited Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri in Yenagoa, the state capital

According to him, Nigerians were waiting for the party to rescue them from the current situation in the country, stressing that leaders and members of the party cannot afford to miss this opportunity.

Diri on his part also backed his Rivers state counterpart, saying the chances of PDP to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023 was very bright.

He described the opposition as the only party that can rescue Nigeria from its present state of insecurity and economic woes.

The Bayelsa governor went on to note that PDP has been repositioned to ensure it wins the presidency in the 2023 general election.

According to him, PDP is the only party with the pedigree to give Nigerians hope and a sense of direction.

He said: “The presidency is one sacred office and we must do everything to protect it and ensure that our party clinches victory at the 2023 general polls.

Source: Legit.ng