Following the declaration of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, that he will be running for the office of president in 2023, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the declaration of Tinubu to contest the Presidency in 2023 as against the rules of natural justice as unfortunate.

Tinubu who made the declaration to State House correspondents on Monday, January 10, after a private meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja however said he had yet to publicly disclose his ambition as he was still in consultations with various interest groups across the country.

Ohanaeze regretted that the former Lagos state governor had chosen to add to the crisis of Nigeria instead of joining hands with patriots to save the corporate existence of the country.

The spokesman for the Igbo apex body, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who spoke to one of our correspondents while reacting to the Tinubu’s formal declaration, said, “It is an assertion rooted in history and experience that any project that is not supported by justice and equity will not succeed.

Ogbonnia said Tinubu knew that he was doing the wrong thing, embarking on a project that was not rooted in equity, justice and fair play.

He said “It is a project that is dead on arrival. Because God is a universal entity that he is always interested in truth, fairness and equity. So for anybody embarking on anything that is not rooted in equity and justice will not succeed and this is a countervailing force that has sustained this world from the beginning.

“So Tinubu knows that he is embarking on a cause that has no foundation in anything: foundation in equity and justice, and of course is a project that will not succeed.”

Ohanaeze spokesman, however, said it was very unfortunate that Tinubu had decided to add to the crisis in Nigeria, adding “because there is this collective conscience that has been guiding this country. The collective conscience is to culturally determine what is right and what is wrong and to pursue the one that is right and ignore the one that is wrong.

