Governor Wike had a closed-door meeting in Abuja, with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Cross River state

This move by the Rivers state governor has created discord as the meeting was also attended by ex-governor Donald Duke, Sen. Gershom Bassey and others

Meanwhile, the meeting was reportedly meant to address the growing division that emerged in the PDP

There is brewing tension in Cross Rivers as discussions at a closed-door meeting in Abuja, of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State have been leaked.

This development has generated conflicts among political interest groups in the party, The Nation reports.

The meeting, held last weekend in the home of the former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Liyel Imoke, was also attended by ex-governor Donald Duke, Sen. Gershom Bassey, Sen. Sandy Onor and the state Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Venatius Ikem.

Wike is believed to be the major financier of the PDP exco structure in Cross River State since Governor Ben Ayade defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting was reportedly meant to address the division that emerged in the PDP, following arguments and counter-arguments on the need to declare the 2023 governorship ticket of the party as zoned to the Southern Senatorial District.

Besides the party leadership in the state refusing to declare the ticket zoned to the South, the friendship of the Rivers governor with the lawmaker representing Cross River Central Senatorial District, Prof. Sandy Onor, who is a governorship aspirant, was seen as the obvious interest of Wike to see his friend become governor in Cross River State.

Meanwhile, Wike was getting ready for the 2023 general elections and he had boasted that his successor would come from the PDP and no other party.

He disclosed that work was ongoing to ensure that the party also clinches victory at the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

The Rivers governor assured the people that no project in the state awarded by this administration will be abandoned as he plans to complete all over them before his tenure ends.

PDP will win 2023 presidency

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Wike had declared that the opposition PDP now has what it takes to return to the presidency in 2023.

He disclosed that the party now had good leadership in place to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Rivers leader charged the new PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to come up with the strategy to ensure the party returns to power at the federal level.

