Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is getting ready for the 2023 general elections and he has b boasted that his successor will come from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and no other party.

He disclosed that work was ongoing to ensure that the party also clinches victory at the forthcoming presidential election in 2023, The Nation reports.

The Rivers governor assured the people that no project in the state awarded by this administration will be abandoned as he plans to complete all over them before his tenure ends.

Governor Wike said the PDP would take over mantle of leadership of the state again and Nigeria in 2023. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Addressing a crowd of PDP members who had gathered to receive those defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Wike stated:

“No one project awarded by this administration will remain abandoned before we leave on the 29 May 2023.

“And then, another PDP government will come and take over from us. Let me assure you, God has already sealed it.

“Let nobody bother himself, PDP will take over Rivers State again because it is very obvious. Why will PDP take over? We will take over because we have made promises to you and we have fulfilled the promises.”

PDP is not owned by an individual

Addressing the defectors, the governor said, unlike the opposition APC, the PDP in the state has never been owned by an individual.

He gave the defectors the assurance that they would not be left out but will actively take part in any decision to pick his successor.

PDP governors working together to win the presidency

Wike believes that the PDP is fighting hard and God willing, the party will win the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, the party is united in the state and national levels, This Day reports.

He added:

“All the Governors of (PDP) have agreed, we will do it. PDP will never be divided. All the people who are thinking that PDP will be divided, they have all failed."

The governor said all the people trying to sabotage Rivers state have all been knocked out.

Wike, Akpabio throw jabs

It was a war of words at the inauguration of a completed project in Port Harcourt, Rivers on Tuesday, September 28. The heated exchange was between Governor Wike and the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio noted that he will not join others to lobby Governor Wike into the APC, adding that the ruling party has enough problems to deal with at the moment.

In response, Wike compared both parties by saying that he will not defect from “where there is malaria to a place where there is cancer”.

The Rivers governor noted that Akpabio became an uncommon governor under the PDP and not on the platform of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng