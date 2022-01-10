Some prominent chieftains of the APC in Jigawa have accused the state governor, Badaru Abubakar of high-handedness

According to the members, the governor hijacked the recently concluded congresses in the northwest state

The accusations were contained in a petition sent by the members to the APC national caretaker committee

FCT, Abuja - Some founding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa state, under the aegis of APC Stakeholders Forum, have petitioned the national leadership of the ruling APC under the leadership of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The group alleged that the state governor, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar is 'terrorising them'.

Governor Badaru is yet to respond to the allegations made by the APC stakeholders in Jigawa state. Photo credit: Jigawa state government

The APC members also demanded the immediate cancellation of the state congress.

Although the first petition addressed to the chairman of the CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni was dated October 30, 2021, the reminder seen by a Legit.ng reporter on Monday. January 10 in Abuja is dated December 23, 2021.

The petition was signed by six leaders of the group, which include Alhaji Sani Ibrahim Taura, Barrister Hafizu Abubakar, Alhaji Bala Idi Kazaure, Mutari Garba Garki, and Saifullahi Muhammad Mudasshir.

Part of the petition read:

“Reference to the petition written dated 30th of October, 2021 and submitted to your good office; as stakeholders that participated actively in building APC in Jigawa state, we write to remind and bring the attention of your good office, the need to do justice to the crises bedeviling the APC in the state.

“The leadership of APC in Jigawa state has been terrorized by Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar Badaru who single-handedly championed the congresses that produced consensus nomination of Alhaji Aminu Sani Gumel as chairman APC Jigawa state alongside thirty-five (35) other Executive Council members.”

The stakeholders further said:

“There was no genuine consensus that produced the current leadership of the state executive council because not all stakeholders were carried along or contacted, no nomination forms were offered for sales to any member apart from those installed for consideration by governor of the state Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar

“There was no balanced consideration of interest groups that make up the party architecture in the state in sharing the leadership positions. In particular interest groups from defined ANPP, CPC, and AC were not considered, the governor hand-picked the EXCO and handed over the party affairs in the state to a crop of people who are not known as our grassroots members.

“There was a deliberate denial of access to the venue of the congress, the petitioners, and other members eligible to contest or attend the meeting were disallowed entry into the venue by the order of the governor and was done deliberately in order to deny aggrieved members from expressing their positions in a voice vote during the congress as provided by article 20 of the APC Constitution 2014 (as amended).”

