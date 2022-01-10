The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress in Gombe state seems to end soon, as top stakeholders seek to reshape the party

A recent move has been made by top party executives in the state as they had planned to visit Senator Danjuma Goje for reconciliation

This development would be piloted by the Yobe state governor and his Borno counterpart, Babagana Zulum and others, to settle the rift between Inuwa and Goje

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has taken steps to reorganise the ruling party's structure, the All progressives Congress in Gombe state.

Part of the move by Buni who is also the national chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee is to reconcile and lead Gombe state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, his Borno counterpart, Babagana Zulum and Senator Kashim Shettima to Senator Danjuma Goje’s residence in Abuja this week.

This move is aimed at concluding Inuwa and Goje’s reconciliation, Daily Trust reports.

Governor Mai Mala Buni wants APC to take a new shape in the state by reconciling Inuwa and Goje. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

It was gathered by the newspaper that this was the second leg of last Wednesday’s meeting held at the Abuja residence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu where Inuwa and Goje were reconciled.

The politicians have been at loggerheads in recent months over the control of the APC in the state.

