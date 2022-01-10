Bola Tinubu's rumoured presidential ambition is beginning to meet serious hurdles from his domain, Lagos state

Confirmed reports have it that one of Babajide Fashola's allies, Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor, will be joining the PDP soon

Jandor is of the former APC bigwigs who are angry and embittered over the conduct and outcome of the APC congresses in the state

Lagos - There are indications that a former lead visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor, will officially join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, January 11.

Jandor used to be a loyalist and influential ally of Babajide Fashola, a former Lagos governor, but was aggrieved over the conduct and results of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s party’s ward, local, and state congresses and as such, dumped the ruling party in 2021.

This, indeed, means serious trouble for Tinubu's presidential ambition (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Nigerian Tribune reports that during a special ceremony at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos, Jandor who used to be an APC factional leader will be received into the PDP by Governor Seyi Makinde, some top PDP senators, and members of the House of Representatives.

The event will be hosted by Chief Olubode George, the leader of the PDP in Lagos.

Speaking on the coming event, Chief Abayomi Kuye, a member of the south-west caretaker committee of PDP said:

“The grand ceremony to officially receive Jandor into PDP will be coming up on Tuesday, it has not changed. The preparations have been concluded.

“Governor Makinde, as leader of the party in South-West, will be leading other party chieftains from across the region to receive him into PDP."

APC group in Lagos cries out over alleged marginalisation, reveals next action

Meanwhile, apparently dissatisfied with the treatment meted to the members of his group by the leadership of the AP in Lagos, the chairman of the Conscience forum of the party, Moshood Salvador, had sent a strong message to the national body ahead of the forthcoming state congress.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting which had in attendance members of the forum from the 20 local government areas and 37 LCDAs of the state held on Monday, October 3, Salvador said the leadership of the party at the national level must be sincere with members of the party to win future elections.

Legit.ng reported that he stated that his group is not against the party in any way, adding that he only frowned against the non-inclusion of his members in the affairs of the party.

