When in November 2021, the minister of works and housing, Babajide Fashola, spoke on the actual time Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will declare his 2023 presidential ambition, he did not sound much like a prophet.

Like other seasoned politicians, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has all his moves planned and Fashola, his very close ally, is often in the know.

Fashola said Tinubu will make the declaration in January 2022 (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Thus, during an interview two months ago (November), Fashola told some journalists Tinubu will make his intention known in January 2022.

During the interview monitored by Daily Trust the minister was quoted to have disclosed:

“I saw him last week; he didn’t tell me he is running for office and to the best of my knowledge, the last statement he made about it was that people would know in January."

Asked if he personally found out from Tinubu on this, Fashola said:

“No, I didn’t ask him, I only went to see how well he was doing. He has issued a statement that I will speak in January, so let’s wait for his speech."

I've told Buhari about my interest in 2023 presidency, Tinubu finally declares, reveals next step

Meanwhile, Tinubu had confirmed his to intention to contest the office of the president in 2023.

Tinubu also disclosed that he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his presidential ambition.

Legit.ng gathered that the former Lagos state governor disclosed this to State House correspondents on Monday, January 10, after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking further, Tinubu said contesting Nigeria's presidency is a life-long ambition, adding that he has the capacity to turn things around in the country.

The APC leader also noted that he is still consulting widely before officially announcing to Nigerians.

His words:

“I’ve informed the president of my intention but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people I will consult.

“You will soon hear. All you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I have informed Mr. President of my ambition.”

