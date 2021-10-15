The Northern Elders Forum has reacted to the call by the Pan Niger Delta Forum on presidential zoning

The forum warned PANDEF to stop sending threats to the north as it had no intention of taking power come 2023 considering President Muhammadu Buhari’s two tenures

The group urged PANDEF and other organisations to search for competent Nigerians who will integrate everybody into the process of an inclusive administration

The Northern Elders Forum has warned Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) against issuing any threat over the presidency.

The forum said this while reacting to PANDEF’s statement that the north should wait till 2031 before producing another president.

Daily Trust reports that Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, NEF’s director of publicity and advocacy, warned that perhaps PANDEF and other groups have not been listening to the north when it stated that it shall not be threatened or intimidated by any group or region.

Northern Elders warns PANDEF to stop sending threats rather should seek a trustworthy candidate ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Micah Okata D. Adagbo

Source: Facebook

Ahmed said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The truth of the matter is, whatever PANDEF says, no matter what any group says, the fundamental right of every citizen to elect his candidate and the rights of all political parties to choose candidates must be respected. Between this legal provision and the exigencies of managing a plural and diverse nation, politicians should fill the vacuum by doing the serious work."

He advised PANDEF and other organisations to insist on a competent Nigerian who must run an inclusive administration that will integrate everybody into the process.

Recall that in a press statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday, October 14, by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, said it should be unthinkable that the North should contemplate clutching onto the presidential seat at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two tenures of eight years, a report by Vanguard also indicates.

2023 Election: Ex-Delta speaker, others set to dump APC for PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that as the political plot thickens ahead of the 2023 general elections, some political party members have been defecting from one party to the other.

These politicians have always had one reason or the other for their defection; some for the political alignment in preparation for the elections ahead, others to garner support for their preferred candidate vying for key positions.

However, on Thursday, October 14, the former Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya and an ex-lawmaker of the House of representatives, Solomon Edoja, have reportedly defected from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Source: Legit