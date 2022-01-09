Ahead of the 2023 elections, ex-governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel has made an important request to the southwest leaders

According to Daniel, the number of politicians vying for the presidential seat, from the region, should be streamlined

The former governor made his position known during the 17th annual thanksgiving and 10th-year remembrance service held in honour of his late dad

Ogun state- Former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, on Sunday, January 9, asked leaders and top monarchs in Southwest to consult, consider and streamline the number of politicians vying for the presidential seat, from the region, ahead of 2023 general elections.

His position was backed by the former Minister of Defence (State), Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the Deputy Minority Whip at the House of Representatives, Hon Segun Adekoya and a three-time governorship candidate in Ogun state, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka (GNI).

They made this known during the 17th annual thanksgiving and 10th-year remembrance service for late Most Reverend Abraham Adebola Daniel, father of the former governor, Daily Trust reports.

The former governor of Ogun state has made his position known, ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD)

Addressing the gathering of political, religious and traditional leaders, Daniel, noted that there is the need for major stakeholders in Southwest to embark on consultations, to prune down and present a candidate from the pool of politicians running for the presidency.

This, he said, has become imperative because southwest is being strongly considered for the 2023 presidency.

