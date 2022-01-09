Ahead of the next general elections, many senators from the states where the current governors are completing their second terms in 2023 have reportedly started making moves to take over.

Daily Trust in a report filed on Sunday, January 9, stated that there are many senators in the ninth National Assembly who are eyeing the number one political seats in their respective states in 2022 off-circle and 2023 general elections.

Abaribe, Olujimi, others eyeing their states' governorship seats. Photo credits: Enyi Abaribe, Biodun Olujimi Youth Vanguard, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele- MOB Support Organization, Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Facebook

While some have publicly declared their intention to run for the governorship race, others are allegedly still scheming underground.

1. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP/Abia)

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a prominent PDP chieftain and Senate minority leader, has declared interest to contest the Abia governorship seat at the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He had earlier served his state as deputy governor before coming to the Senate.

2. Biodun Olujimi (PDP/Ekiti)

Senator Biodun Olujimi has declared her intention to contest the 2022 Ekiti governorship election on the platform of the PDP.

Before going to Senate, she had served as Ekiti state deputy governor under former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

3. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC/Ekiti)

Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has written all the APC senators to intimate them of his intention to contest the 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

He said he had what it takes to lead Ekiti state following over 35 years in various leadership positions and exposure in the three arms of government.

4. Elisha Abbo (APC/Adamawa)

Senator Elisha Abbo used to be a member of the PDP until he defected to the APC in 2020.

Shortly after his defection, Abbo announced his governorship ambition, vowing to defeat Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state in 2023.

5. Barau I. Jibrin (APC/Kano)

Barau I. Jibrin, a two-term senator, wants to succeed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano state.

He, however, belongs to an APC faction that is challenging the party's structure with Governor Ganduje in Kano state.

His governorship campaign office was recently burnt by suspected hoodlums. Jibrin is yet to formally declare for the governorship race.

6. Ibrahim Gobir (APC/Sokoto)

Ibrahim Gobir, another APC lawmaker, is reportedly scheming to take over from Governor Aminu Tambuwal in 2023.

He is, however, yet to disclose officially his governorship interest.

7. Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP/Taraba)

Emmanuel Bwacha, a PDP chieftain, is the Deputy Senate Minority Leader and represents Taraba South.

As the second term tenure of Governor Darious Ishaku ends in 2023, Bwacha is reported to be among the major governorship hopeful in Taraba to succeed him.

8. Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina)

Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita from Katsina North is yet to declare for the governorship race.

However, his constituents have reportedly commenced campaigns for him via the social media and other platforms.

9. Uba Sani (APC/Kaduna)

Senator Uba Sani is also allegedly scheming to succeed Nasir El-Rufai as the governor of Kaduna state.

According to Daily Trust, Sani's governorship ambition is a common knowledge in the Kaduna political circle.

10. Abba Moro (Benue)

Though he is yet to make an official declaration, Senator Abba Moro is another lawmaker said to be eyeing the governorship seat in Benue as Samuel Ortom bows out in 2023.

11. Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu)

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, another PDP chieftain, is also said to be scheming to become Enugu state governor in 2023.

12. James Manager (Delta)

Senator James Manager is reportedly eyeing the governorship position in Delta. He is, however yet to make a public declaration.

13. Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta)

Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President, who is also from Delta state is allegedly plotting to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He has, however, not declared his intention to run for the coveted seat in his state.

Ekiti guber: PDP adjusts timetable, fixes date for governorship primary election

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the adjustment of the timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s primary ahead of the June 18 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the party's national organising secretary, Hon. Umar Bature.

The statement read partly:

“Under the adjusted schedule, the ward congress to elect 3-man ad hoc ward delegates earlier slated for Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8 has been shifted to Saturday, January 15."

Source: Legit.ng