On Thursday, February 3, the Senate deputy minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Bwacha from Taraba Central announced his move when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa.

At least six PDP senators from the ninth National Assembly have defected to the ruling APC. Photo credits: @Abuja_Facts, @seunokin, @Guarantor2011, @SenatorYau, @AnkaDealer, @Ifeyinwanwobi2

Source: Twitter

The Taraba Central is not the first PDP in recent times to cross to the ruling APC. Since the last general elections in 2019, at least five PDP senators have defected to the APC.

Here is the roll call:

1. Senator Stella Oduah (Anambra North)

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, Senator Stella Oduah, the lawmaker representing Anambra North senatorial zone at the Senate, dumped the PDP for the ruling APC.

Oduah, a former minister of aviation, defected shortly before the November 2021 Anambra state governorship election.

Her defection, however, did not help the APC in the election.

2. Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North)

Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo announced his defection to the APC in a letter addressed to the Senate on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, barely a year after being elected on the PDP's platform.

After his defection, Abbo who is representing Adamawa North declared he would vie for state governorship ticket and unseat the current PDP governor in 2023.

3. Peter Nwabaoshi (Delta North)

On Friday, June 25, 2021, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi joined the APC from the PDP.

His defection was announced by Buhari Sallau, a personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on broadcast media.

This was after the Delta North senator met with President Buhari alongside the national caretaker chairman of the APC and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

4. Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North)

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Senator Sahabi Ya’u's defection to the APC was announced.

He attributed his resignation from the opposition party to internal crisis, tyranny and leadership failure within the PDP.

5. Lawali Anka (Zamfara West)

Senator Lawali Anka's also defected to the APC in June 2021. Like Ya’u, the Zamfara West senator also cited internal crisis, tyranny and leadership failure within the PDP as the reason for his defection.

6. Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba Central)

As earlier stated, the latest to leave the PDP for the APC is the Senate deputy minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha.

More defections may be witnessed soon especially as the nation moves closer to the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng