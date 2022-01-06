PDP has condemned President Buhari's remarks during his interview while describing it as a waste of time

The opposition party said the president's comments show that Buhari is not in sync with the challenges of the people

The national chairman of the PDP said that the president's comments show that the security challenges in the country are not going away anytime soon

Abuja - Nigeria's largest opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked against the remarks made by President Muhammadu Buhari on grazing routes for cattle and their herders across the country.

The Punch reports that the PDP alleged that President Buhari is quite comfortable with the growing insecurity and killing of Nigerians by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers alike.

In a statement released by the media office of the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, the party said Buhari's comment that state police is not an option is an evidence that the security situation in the country would not be changing anytime soon.

Ayu said president Buhari's insistence that grazing routes are the only viable solution to the farmers and herders crisis shows that he lacks ideas on the issues affecting the people.

According to Ayu, the challenges faced by Nigerians specifically the northern residents and the people in Katsina, the president's home state, does not matter to him.

The Cable reports that Ayu described the media chat, the president had on Wednesday, January 5, as a waste of time and futile for anyone expecting anything new from him.

