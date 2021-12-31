Bishop Matthew Kukah says he is not against the current administration led by President Buhari as being speculated in some quarters

During his annual end of the year media dialogue, Kukah declared he wasn't in support of the way the president is handling the deplorable security situation

The Archbishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese maintained that he has a cordial relationship with the Nigerian leader

Sokoto - The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah has said that he is not against President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

ThisDay reports that cleric maintained that he speaks against the way Buhari handles the deplorable security situation and economic woes in Nigeria.

Bishop Kukah has declared that he is not against the government led by President Buhari. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

He made the remark while fielding questions from newsmen at St Barkitha Catholic Secretariat Sokoto.

According to the Catholic priest, the situation in the country has become a house of horror with fear stalking homes, highways, cities, and communities as bandits and insurgents hurt people at will, Nigerian Tribune added.

Kukah speaking about which region or religion produces the president, maintained that he was not bothered. He explained that he is only interested in good governance.

The cleric insisted that had a cordial relationship with President Buhari, adding that sycophants were trying to sow seed of discord between him and the administration.

