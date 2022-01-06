President Buhari has associated Nigeria's lead opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with failure

The Nigerian leader in a TV interview said "failure" comes to his mind anytime the opposition party is mentioned

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ended the PDP's reign when President Buhari defeated Jonathan in 2015

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has said it is failure that comes to his mind whenever the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is mentioned.

The president made the disclosure in an interview aired by Channels TV on Wednesday night, January 5.

Asked about what comes to his mind when the opposition party is mentioned, President Buhari replied, “failure”.

President Buhari has associated the nation's opposition party, PDP, with failure. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The PDP ruled Nigeria from 1999 till 2015 when All Progressives Congress (APC) took over after President Buhari defeated former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Since assuming office, the president has repeatedly lamented that the PDP failed to develop Nigeria during its 16-year reign.

Buhari speaks on his favourite presidential candidate ahead of 2023 elections

Meanwhile, President Buhari has spoken on having a favourite presidential candidate ahead of the general elections coming up in 2023.

The president, however, did not disclose the identity of his favourite presidential candidate, expressing fear that he may be “eliminated” if he is known now.

President Buhari also noted that he has no special interest in the 2023 election.

Presidency 2023: Jonathan to get APC ticket? Former lawmaker issues warning

In another related development, Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, a former House of Representatives member, has said those promoting the candidature of former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2023 presidential election are enemies of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kawu, who also served as the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (House) 2015-2019, said Jonathan had played his role and should be left alone.

He noted that the ruling party has candidates with better credentials from the southern part of the country.

2023: Buhari’s successor must emerge from APC members not outsider, Lukman gives reasons

Similarly, Salihu Lukman, the director-general of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), said it would be counter-productive for the APC to pick its presidential candidate outside the party.

Lukman said that pushing negotiation for the emergence of the APC presidential candidate outside the structures of the party is a threat to internal unity among the members and leaders.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 3, in Abuja, the APC chieftain said campaign and negotiation for power shift should be carried out within the party structures.

