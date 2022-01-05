Senator Shehu Sani has unveiled a 12-point agenda which will guide his administration if elected as the governor of Kaduna state in 2023.

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly made the agenda available via a Facebook post on Monday, January 3.

Ending banditry and terrorism tops Senator Shehu Sani's agenda as he declares governorship ambition in Kaduna. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng notes that security tops the list which was titled "My Talakawa Agenda for Kaduna State. 2023-2027".

The second point on Senator Sani's agenda is uniting the people of the northern and southern regions in Kaduna state.

Below is the full list of the agenda:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Ending banditry and terrorism and securing the lives of our people by consistent and technical support for all security agencies located in the state.

2. Uniting the People of Northern and Southern Kaduna for peace, equity, justice and prosperity.

3. Verification and payment of the state debt burden.

4. Re-industrialisation of the state; reactivation of moribund industries and massive support for small and medium enterprises.

5. Infrastructural development of neglected rural areas.

6. Cancellation of open and hidden fees and sundry charges in public schools and public hospitals.

7. Massive and mechanised agricultural scheme and agro allied industries to maximumly explore the agro potentials of the state.

8. Establishment of two new universities for Medicine, Engineering and ICT.

9. Rescuing the Sports sector and relaunching Kaduna to the top of the sports table in the country.

10. Cooperation and support for Religious groups and traditional institutions for security,peace and development.

11. Massive building of Housing projects and the establishment of Satellite towns in Zaria, Kafanchan and Kaduna.

12. Other more important things I’ll do I keep to myself for now.

Nigerians react to Sani's agenda

Muhammad Babawo Umar commented on Facebook:

"Sir you have to say what is possible. Security is the exclusive power of federal. How can a state Governor tackle insecurity?"

Zubairu Shehu BK said:

"Like all other politicians, I believe, you're ready to listen to all sort of advice you may be given, being at the crossroad now. Mine to you is, when you secure the mandate, thank God and try as much as possible to put all odds behind you.

"If you allow vendetta to characterise your government you may finish your time without attaining these finely-crafted goals you set. Forget and forgive to write your name in golden ink, sir. Good luck!"

Amina Wali said:

"Just promise us that you will not undo what Mallam has done shikenan..build on it and perfect it and where necessary let it grow side by side with your agenda.

"That's the only way we will truly grow and develop. They say you catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar..."

Moses Onwuzurike asked:

"Sir, how do you intend to raise capital to finance the welfare society you are projecting in your manifesto?"

Isa Mohammed said:

"This is so robust and encouraging. May God grant you the right to do all these and more. More blessings."

I’ll clean up El-Rufai’s mess: Shehu Sani joins Kaduna governorship race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Sani indicated his interest to contest for the number seat in Kaduna in 2023.

During an interview on Invicta FM, a radio station, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain called on the people of the state to support him.

The former lawmaker said:

"So, I will contest the governorship seat under the PDP. Therefore, I call on the people of Kaduna to support and collaborate with me."

2023: Kaduna APC dismisses Shehu Sani’s governorship ambition

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the declaration by Senator Sani that he will contest for the state's governorship election in 2023.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, Salisu Tanko Wusono, spokesperson of Kaduna APC, said governance is serious business.

Referring to Sani's constant use of social media for public commentary, the APC spokesman said governance is "not for idle bloggers".

Source: Legit.ng