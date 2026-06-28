A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after crying out bitterly over a five-year ban

According to the lady, she spent about ₦18 million on a travel agency but was allegedly scammed and banned instead

In a heartbreaking video, she narrated what transpired, sought justice, and called out the travel agency

A Nigerian lady became the subject of online attention after she publicly expressed her pain regarding an immigration restriction that left her unable to travel.

The development emerged following her allegation that she lost a large sum of money to a travel firm and subsequently received a ban from entering Canada.

Lady in tears as she gets banned from moving to Canada. Photo credit: @stezmall_unisex.

Source: Instagram

Lady cries over 5-year ban

The lady, who identified herself on Instagram as @stezmall_unisex, took to social media to detail the ordeal she claimed to have endured.

She explained that she had paid a large amount of N18 million to a travel agency in anticipation of securing admission and relocation to Canada.

Instead of a successful outcome, she alleged that the process resulted in fraud and an official ban that spanned several years.

Her disclosure was shared through a video recording in which she appeared in tears and sought public support.

According to the story she provided online, she only discovered the full extent of the situation after she was able to access her application portal.

It was at that point that she realised an immigration authority had imposed a lengthy exclusion on her.

She described the outcome as devastating and insisted that the entire experience had ruined her plans.

The lady also appealed directly to other Nigerians for assistance, urging that pressure be placed on the agency she held responsible for the circumstances.

In the clip she circulated, she broke into tears as she recounted the sequence of events that led to the decision against her.

She maintained that the agency she engaged was meant to facilitate her admission and travel arrangements, but the arrangement collapsed into what she described as deception.

Lady laments bitterly as she gets banned from moving to Canada for five years. Photo credit: @stezmall_unisex.

Source: TikTok

The result, she argued, was not only financial loss but also an immigration sanction that barred her from proceeding with her ambitions abroad for a period of five years.

She used the platform to call for intervention and fairness, stating that she wanted the matter to be addressed.

Lady laments bitterly as she gets banned from moving to Canada for five years. Photo credit: @stezmall_unisex/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"My admission link Canada gave me 5 years ban. I just got access to my portal now. Nigerians I was given five years ban. Five years ban. My own is finished o. My admission link. Please help me get justice."

Reactions as lady gets banned from entering Canada

Nigerians reacted to her heartbreaking video in the comments section.

Ibeji_02 said:

"So because Canada closed their door on you means your life don finish nah by force."

Cherylcumberbatch57 wrote:

"Wow was you born in Canada or is Canada the only country in the world girl get up shake it off and try another country."

Layomi_olagunju said:

"A Canada ban and you are tagging VDM? What's wrong with some of us in this part of the world? Yo get justice, get a sound immigration lawyer to review your case and stop this "your own is finished".

Bbayyt1 said:

"You can still send them an email or reply, stating that you were defrauded by your agent and was never informed about the appeal. It is better than nothing. Maybe they can reduce the length of the ban or give you a third chance."

Tonye_kalio reacted:

"There are other countries. Canada isn’t the only country out there. Just make sure to use good agents and submit legit documents next time."

Unpopular_lonner14 commented:

"So crying on social media will get you justice. You people won’t seems to amaze me."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady gets banned from moving to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who arranged a marriage with her cousin to cheat immigration to Canada was banned.

Narrating her story, a relocation expert said the lady confided in her friend about her plans to go as a dependent.

Source: Legit.ng