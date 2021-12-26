As 2021 winds down in a few days, some politicians are taking stock to review what they did in the outgoing year

At the state level, governors in various states have been somewhat ambitious in terms of delivering the dividends of democracy to their people

Five of them embarked on massive projects in their states in the year 2021 to their delight of their people

FCT, Abuja - The year 2021 will go down in history as a year several Nigerian state governors upped their game in delivering the dividends of democracy to their people.

While some of the governors continued their regular duties as state chief executives, others decided to embark on ambitious projects to serve as a legacy of their administration and serve humanity.

Legit.ng lists 5 governors who embarked on such projects in the year 2021.

1. Sir Benedict Ayade (Cross River state)

In September, the Cross Rover governor, Sir Benedict Ayade built a massive Teachers Continuous Training Institute in Biase. The idea was initiated to train and re-train teachers on a continuous learning aimed at enhancing knowledge in pursuance of Governor Ayade’s desire to rejig the education sector to infuse expertise.

The 19-structured edifice consists of ultra-modern lecture rooms with executive furniture, a 1500 capacity conference center, an amphitheater, laboratories, studios, cafeterias, a physical education/fitness center, a 5-star hostel, a medical center, and a plethora of others intertwined to form a 21st century centre of knowledge advancement and excellence.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The massive Teachers Institute in Biase built by the Ayade administration. Photo credit: Cross River state government

Source: Facebook

2. Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (Rivers state)

In June, Governor Nyesom Wike built the Rivers State Mother and Child Hospital which was commissioned by the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, and immediately became functional.

The 132-bed hospital has on-site quarters for doctors, furnished and fully equipped with 50 delivery rooms, 6 modular operating theatres, in-vitro fertilization equipment, fluoroscopic equipment, mammography equipment, and other equipment for leading pediatric and gynecology practice.

The Mother and Child hospital is one of the legacy projects on the Wike administration. Photo credit: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

3. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano state)

In July, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje built a massive interchange in the heart of Kano commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The flyover is a landmark project in the ancient city and the first of its kind. It consists of dual carriageways, dual-lanes, a flyover crossing, and dual lanes underpass. It was envisioned with the aim of easing traffic flow and also to make the state among the megacities in the world.

The project built by the Ganduje administration has eased the heavy traffic in Kano city centre. Photo credit: Kano state government

Source: Facebook

4. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos state)

In December, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commissioned Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School built by his administration.

The school, a state-of-the-art edifice at Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area was built with a college-size football pitch completed with 50mm-thick pile of grass and soft infills to ensure playability and fall absorption impact. The school was also built on 1.54 hectares of land and designed to offer learning services, recreational activities, and extracurricular leisures.

Apart from the 18-classroom block, the Elemoro Junior Secondary School also has 12 standard classrooms, six special rooms for home economics, a technology room, a studio for arts and music, a science laboratory, a library, and an ICT room. It also has teachers’ offices, sickbay, standard canteen block, and over 30 toilet facilities.

The massive school built by the Sanwo-Olu administration in Ibeju Lekki. Photo credit: Lagos state government

Source: Facebook

5. Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (Delta state)

In November, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta built a state secretariat that accommodated all the state's ministries and their staff to cut down on the cost of operating several different facilities. The facility was named after the Asagba of Asaba, Professor Chike Edozien, and commissioned by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The edifice occupies 3.88 Hectares, the building occupies 45,000 Square Meters, it has 9 conference halls, 5 business centers, and accommodates 27 ministries in the state.

The massive Delta state secretariat built by the Okowa administration in Asaba. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

Bala Mohammed construct major road in Bauchi state

In a related development, Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed constructed the very important 4.4 kilometre Gombe road to Ibrahim Bako, and Tirwun-Maiduguri bypass.

The road which was started and completed by the Mohammed-led administration was named after Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president was on present to commission the project on Thursday, November 25.

Udom Emmanuel embarks on massive road construction in Akwa Ibom

Similarly, Akwa Ibom governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel in Spetember, commissioned four interconnected roads of 3.4 kilometres, in Shelter Afrique, a high-profile estate, as part of activities to mark the state's 34th anniversary.

The roads include General Koko Essien avenue, Barr. Enoidem avenue, David Lawrence crescent, and Nicholas Ekarika avenue bringing the total number of internal roads constructed by the Emmanuel-led administration in the estate to sixteen.

Commissioning the projects, the governor said they symbolize a signature of his administration's infrastructure drive in the estate, as done across the state.

Source: Legit.ng