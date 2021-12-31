Earlier, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, highlights the achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government in 2021

This generated much debate in the polity as some accepted it and showered praises on the president but others faulted the list

Recently, the opposition PDP has reacted to the list and as well rejected it owing to the fact that it is based on half-truth

The recent submission of President Muhammadu Buhari's achievement in 2021 has gathered reactions even from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP in a statement dismissed the performance report of the ruling All Progressives Congress-led government’s performance claims as declared by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, December 30, calling it a celebration of falsehood.

The Punch reports that this is according to a statement signed on Thursday night, December 30, by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, titled FG’s 2021 performance claims, a litany of lies- PDP.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Debo Ologunagba. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

According to the PDP, the performance claim by the APC government can only be a product of delusions of grandeur; a joke of the year fabricated lies and imaginary performance indices.

The party claimed that the APC, instead of facing its failures to secure the nation, has continued to harbour a self-confessed terrorism apologist, engaging in self-praise in the face of failure while terrorists continue to ravage our nation.

Source: Legit.ng