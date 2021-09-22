A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, Segun Oni has signaled interest in becoming the next governor of Ekiti state

Oni on Wednesday, September 22, obtained his nomination form for the Ekiti governorship election slated for June 18, 2022

The former governor has maintained that he is the right man to win the governorship poll for the opposition party

Abuja - The 2022 Ekiti state governorship election may face a strong challenge as one of the chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Engr Segun Oni, throws his hat in the ring to contest the poll.

Legit.ng gathered that the former Ekiti state governor obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest on the platform of the PDP.

Former Governor Segun Oni has purchased his nomination forms for the 2022 Ekiti governorship election. Photo credit: H.E, CHIEF. SEGUN ONI

Source: Facebook

Oni made the disclosure on Wednesday, September 22, after his campaign director picked up the forms at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The former governor shared pictures on his official Facebook page as his purchased

Oni, a former governor of the southwest state will wrestle other candidates to take over from Governor Kayode Fayemi who's tenure expires in 2022.

He was elected back in 2007 but was sacked by the Court of Appeal in 2010, which awarded victory to the incumbent governor, Fayemi of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014

Source: Legit