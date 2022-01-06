Igbos leaders have expressed their thoughts on the position taken by President Muhammadu Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu's release

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in its reaction described the Nigerian leader’s stand as unfortunate, saying it plans to meet the president on the issue

Buhari on Wednesday, January 5, shattered the hopes of the southeast leaders when he insisted that the detained IPOB leader must defend his actions

President Muhammadu Buhari's refusal to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has generated reactions.

Vanguard reports that the people of southeast region described Buhari's position over deploying political solution as disappointing.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo says it plans to visit President Muhammadu Buhari over his statement that Nnamdi Kanu must face the consequences of his actions in court. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Recall that the president on Wednesday night, January 5, said he would not release the IPOB leader, insisting he must go throw the court to defend his actions.

Though there is a possibility of political solution, the president had emphatically insisted that he would not interfere in any judicial process relating to the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In its reaction, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, explained that the president’s position regarding the release of Kanu was unfortunate, Sahara Reporters added.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural body also revealed that it plans to meet the president on the issue to get a clear understanding of his statement.

Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaze Ndigbo, said that Ohanaeze’s position on the issue is very clear and constant.

While asking the president to reconsider his new stance on the IPOB leader, Ogbonnia maintained that a political solution remains the only way to Kanu’s issue,

Nnamdi Kanu: Igbo leaders meet Buhari in Aso Rock over IPOB leader

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, notable leaders from the southeast geopolitical zones on Friday, November 19, 2021 met with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation was led by a respected Igbo elder, Hon. Mbazulike Amaechi.

Others in attendance are a former governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the co-chair, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, Mr. Tagbo Amaechi, and Chief Goddy Uwazurike.

Also present at the meeting were five ministers representing each state in the southeast.

Source: Legit.ng