Ohanaeze Ndigbo has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to be compassionate towards Nnamdi Knau

The southeast organisation attested to the fact earlier mentioned by the president that it is a court case

However, the group urged the president to act on his power to exercise the prerogative of mercy and end the case

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to show mercy in the matter of Nnamdi Kanu.

The president-general of the southeast group, Prof George Obiozor, admitted that President Buhari was right to have stated earlier that the issue is already in court, The Nation reports.

However, Obiozor noted that as the president, Buhari can exercise his prerogative of mercy even though the judiciary which is in charge of the case is independent.

He pleaded with Buhari to consider the IPOB leader as a son and citizen, adding that the proscribed group does not speak for the Igbos.

However, Obiozor argued that the anger of the IPOB is an accumulated feeling caused by the injustice done to the region.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We are asking for something different from the judiciary and we are asking for him to consider his prerogative of mercy, which is his own prerogative.

“Also, the idea of treating him with mercy as a son and citizen, to be considerate and compassionate.

“Take it from me and it is the right statement: IPOB doesn’t speak for Igbo and that is the truth.

“To be very candid with you, the IPOB anger is an accumulated anger based on perceived or real injustice against Ndigbo for so long."

President Buhari speaks on release of Nnamdi Kanu, sends strong message to IPOB leader

Meanwhile, President Buhari had said Kanu should defend himself in court for peddling false information about his administration while he was overseas.

The president stated this in an interview on Wednesday night, January 5.

Speaking on the issue again on Wednesday, President Buhari reiterated that he does not want to interfere with the judiciary.

He said:

“There is one institution that I wouldn’t interfere with, that is the judiciary, Kanu’s case is with the judiciary but what I wonder is when Kanu was safely in Europe, abusing this administration and mentioning too many things, I thought he wants to come and defend himself on the accusations."

Source: Legit.ng