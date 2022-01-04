For a lawmaker in Kano, Hafiz Kawu, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not declared for presidency come 2023 elections

This is one of the reasons Kawu is drumming support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to take over President Buhari's seat in 2023

Moreover, the lawmaker on Tuesday, January 3, said Osinbajo has all the credentials needed to succeed Buhari

A Kano lawmaker, Hafiz Kawu, representing Tarauni Federal Constituency at the House of Representative, has drummed support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his chat with newsmen on Tuesday, January 4, Kawu stated that to consolidate on the massive developments of the Buhari-led government added to his love for the country, Osinbajo deserves to become the next president in 2023, Vanguard reports.

The lawmaker said Osinbajo performed well as acting president (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

He also pointed to the fact that Osinbajo's excellent performances as acting president reveal his capacity for the office.

The lawmaker went on to say that so far Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not declared his intention to run for the presidency in the coming general election, hence his support for Osinbajo

Kawu said:

“If you are following recent developments, one of the former presidents of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida recently endorsed the vice president when he received a group of young Nigerians that are campaigning for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as the next president.

“He praised the Vice president to be a good man, so looking at that angle, the best person or the natural successor to President Buhari should be Prof. Osinbajo because he’s the vice president and has the potentials, capacity, capabilities, qualities and experiences to succeed Muhammadu Buhari.

“As far as I’m concerned, Bola Tinibu has not declared he’s running for the presidency and being one of the closest to the Vice President, I worked as his aide between 2015 – 2019 before I moved to the house of Reps, I know him personally, I know his capacities so as I said, following the laws of natural justice, and at a time people are saying power should go to the South, he should be the person to succeed Muhammadu Buhari."

