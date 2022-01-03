Prominent corporate leader and politician, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo has announced the death of his father

The PDP governorship candidate in the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election announced the death of his dad on social media

Valentine stated that his late father was a respected community leader and was married to his mother for 66 years

Aguata - Chief Andrew Nwafor Ozigbo, the father of Valentine Ozigbo has been announced dead.

The death of the community leader was announced by his son on on Monday, January 3.

Valentine and his wife pose for a photograph with his parents before his dad's demise. Photo credit: Valentine Ozigbo

He wrote:

“Today, we lost a giant, a great leader, my hero, my mentor, the love of my mother's life, the lion of the Ozigbo family, Chief Andrew Nwafor Ozigbo, my dear father.

“My father was everything to us. He was married to my mother for 66 years. He set an example on how to lead in the family and the community that is difficult to surpass.

“Our hearts are heavy. It is difficult to find the words to express our pain at my father's passing. This is a significant blow to our family. Adieu, Papa.”

The announcement has generated reactions from thousands of Nigerians on Facebook.

Sunny Harris Itodo wrote:

“Accept my sincere condolences, your excellency. May God accept his soul and comfort you and the entire family.”

Steve Nwabuko wrote:

“Condolences to the Ozigbo family. He gave the world a good gift in Val. God bless his beautiful soul. Rest in Peace Papa.”

Prominent politician Bashir Tofa dies at 93

Chief Ozigbo died a day after one of the leading candidates in the 1993 presidential election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, died at 93-years-old.

Tofa's family confirmed his death on Monday, January 3, after rumours had spread on social media.

The sad news was confirmed on Monday, January 3, by one of Tofa's daughters.

Valentine Ozigbo's commendable guber campaign

Valentine Ozigbo is a business leader and entrepreneur turned politician who is ran for governor in Anambra state late last year.

Ozigbo, who contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has over 26 years of experience in the corporate world.

The PDP candidate was commended for running a decent campaign devoid of the regular political shenanigans associated with Nigeria's politics.

