The former presidential candidate for the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 election is dead

Alhaji Bashir Tofa died at the age of 93-year-old, one of his daughters confirmed on Monday, January 3

Tofa contested the 1993 presidential election against late Moshood Abiola in a poll that has been termed the freest and fairest elections in Nigeria

One of the leading candidates in the 1993 presidential election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, has died at 93-years-old.

Daily Trust reports that Tofa's family confirmed his death on Monday, January 3, after rumours had spread on social media that the strong politician passed away three days ago.

The confirmation was shared on Monday, January 3, by one of Tofa's daughters who had earlier debunked claims of his father's death on social media three days ago.

A daughter to Bashir Tofa announced his passing on Monday, January 3. Photo: Imrana Daura

Source: Facebook

However, details of his death are still quite sketchy although sources within the family said Tofa had been ill for some time.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Vanguard reports that Tofa contested against late Moshood Abiola popularly known as MKO Abiola in the June 12, 1993 election.

The elder statesman contested under the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) while MKO Abiola vied for presidency under the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

At the polls, Tofa was one of the leading candidates in the elections until today is considered as freest and fairest election in Nigeria.

Prior to his passing, late Tofa has always been known for being vocal and rendering solutions to challenges facing the country.

Tragedy strikes PDP as powerful chieftain is reported dead

The PDP in Ughelli North local government area of the state has lost its chairman, Chief Lawrence Agbatutu.

Chief Agbatutu's death was announced on Monday, November 22, by an aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Nothing has been said about what led to the death of the PDP chieftain, neither has the party released an official statement on the development.

The high spate of deaths among former political office holders in Delta

Recall that Joseph Ajirioghene Ogeh, the immediate past Delta commissioner for housing, died recently.

Ogeh, an architect, died barely 24 hours after Isoko nation lost renowned historian and former commissioner for education, Prof. Abednego Ekoko.

The year 2020 also saw the passing of many notable Nigerians and politicians alike including the passing of Sylvester Oromoni who died as a result of alleged bullying from his schoolmates.

Source: Legit.ng