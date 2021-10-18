Valentine Ozigbo is a business leader and entrepreneur turned politician who is running for governor in Anambra state

Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, has over 26 years of experience in the corporate world

The PDP candidate says he is ready to bring all his experiences to bear in governing Anambra state if elected

Awka - Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Anambra, has unveiled his manifesto for the people of the state.

Ozigbo, 51, in a document seen by Legit.ng, promised to ensure Ndi Anambra gets the dividends of democracy if he is elected as the state governor.

Although a new entrant in politics, Ozigbo comes into the fray with decades of corporate experience. Photo credit: Valentine Ozigbo

Source: Facebook

Writing on his website, Ozibgo stated that:

“My approach to governance integrates openness and accountability, partnership and collaboration, building economic competitiveness, social impact investment, and rule of law.”

Listing his areas of focus in a document seen by Legit.ng, Ozigbo wrote:

1. Competitive Economy

Building the most competitive sub-national economy in Nigeria.

2. Local Content

Local content development for state projects to grow innovation-driven enterprises.

3. Technology and Automation

Automate and increase transparency, leverage technology, and foster growth of business enterprises.

4. Teacher Capacity

Investing in teacher capacity development, and promoting technical and vocational education.

5. Skills and Knowledge

Equipping Ndi Anambra with skills and knowledge for the modern world.

6. Innovation

Encourage and foster innovation in higher education, and institute an Employment Trust Fund that provides work-study programmes and internships.

7. Environment

Protecting Ndi Anambra and generations unborn by protecting the environment, and improving the standard of living.

8. Water and Amenities

Roll out Anambra State Water Scheme, and provide clean and pipe-borne water for all by 2025.

9. Enabling Environment

Establishing an enabling environment and rule of law.

Governor Okowa says PDP will win Anambra governorship election

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has said that the PDP would win the November 6 governorship election in Anambra as it did in Edo in 2020.

The governor asserted this when he received Ozigbo and some defectors from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra led by the youth leader in the state, Magnus Eziokwu, in Asaba on Tuesday, October 12.

He said that PDP stood a chance to win Anambra going by the preparations so far made by the party, adding that Ozigbo was better than all other candidates in the election.

Source: Legit