All is set for the Imo state stakeholders meeting scheduled to hold on Tuesday, January 4 at Government House, Owerri

All relevant stakeholders have been invited and Imolites expectant of the outcome of the high-level meeting

Governor Hope Uzodimma had upon resumption of office, announced routine stakeholders meeting with Ndi Imo across board

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma will on Tuesday, January 4 host a high-level stakeholders meeting in Imo state.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Imo state government noted that the meeting which is in series presents an opportunity for the governor to give an account of the activities and direction of his administration.

Governor Hope Uzodimma says he will reveal the sponsors on insecurity in Imo state. Photo credit: Hope New Media

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, the meeting is also expected to discuss the recent events in the state.

The statement read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The governor has kept to his pledge of running an all-inclusive government with transparency to the people.

“The meeting usually held periodically has greatly contributed to the policies and programs of the administration as reactions from the participants are usually taken into account afterwards by the government.

“This edition is filled with intrigues and suspense especially with the hint from His Excellency on the announcement, on that day, of the sponsors of insecurity in the state and subsequent prosecution.

“As preparations remain on top gear, Imolites home and abroad remain glued to the commencement of the event for revelations.”

Governor Uzodimma vows to ensure a safer Imo in 2022

Governor Uzodimma had earlier advocated for a renewed and collective effort by the people of Imo to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year.

In his new year message to the people of the state, Uzodimma pledged that his administration will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

Governor Uzodimma approves 100% 13th month for Imo workers

Meanwhile, the Uzodimma-led administration in Imo recently recognised the efforts of civil servants in the development of the state.

Governor Uzodimma proved his appreciation for the workers on Monday, December 20, by distributing food items to them.

The governor also approved 100 percent 13th-month salaries for all members of the state's civil service.

Source: Legit.ng