The Imo government has shown that it recognises the efforts of civil servants in the development of the state

Governor Hope Uzodinma proved his appreciation for the workers on Monday, December 20, by distributing food items to them

Governor Uzodinma also approved 100% 13th-month salaries for all members of the state's civil service

To the joy and jubilation of Imo civil servants, Governor Hope Uzodinma on Monday, December 20, approved full 13th-month salaries.

This was in sincere appreciation for the dutifulness of the workers as expressed by the governor on Facebook.

The governor's approval brought jubilation to the workers (Photo: Government of Imo state)

Uzodimma expressed his satisfaction over the contribution of the workers to the state when he engaged in an interactive session with them at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu's Square (RANKS).

A statement by the state government released on Facebook regarding this read:

"Governor Hope Uzodimma expressed acknowledgment of the critical roles played by the civil service in the success of any Government and his commitment to the welfare of the civil servants at all times.

"His Excellency, went on to announce his approval of 100% 13th-month salary to the civil servants effective this year and in the spirit of the Christmas celebration, the Governor also approved the procurement and distribution of food items to every member of the civil service.

"This announcement threw the gathered crowd into jubilation as they chorused "Onwa" in admiration of the Governor's gesture."

