A rights group has threatened to facilitate a visa ban against Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and his family

According to the group, the security situation in the southeast state is a result of the governor's bad leadership

The group also stated that it is working with relevant authorities to ensure that justice is done against those allegedly oppressed by the Uzodimma administration

FCT, Abuja - The International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, has threatened to facilitate a visa ban on Governor Hope Uzodimma and his family.

The commission made its plans known in a statement sent to Legit.ng by Ambassador Friday Sani, IHRC Country Head/Ambassador for West African countries.

Ambassador Sani stated that the commission will act on the petition concerning the situation in Imo. Photo credit: Jerrywright Ukwu

The commission was reacting to the recent incident in Imo state where police operatives stormed a church and arrested a notable politician.

The politician arrested, Hon. Uche Nwosu had claimed that the operatives were sent by Governor Uzodimma.

Ambassador Sani also lamented that several lives have been lost in Imo state in recent times, adding that in August 2021, he led a delegation to the state to access the situation.

He added:

“Having gotten more pieces of evidence against the illegal activities of some police officers in Imo state with particular reference to those serving in Government House, I am now well equipped to submit my report to the Inspector General of Police.

“Our organisation finds it difficult to believe that worship centres could experience the uncivilized attack that took place in Imo state. However, we appeal to the petitioners to keep calm and allow us to carry on with the relevant actions.

“This is to serve as a deterrent to others and I enjoin Nigerians to continue to report human rights violations to the International Human Rights Commission.”

Okorocha accuses Hope Uzodimma of complicity in Uche Nwosu's arrest

Recall that Senator Rochas Okorocha on Tuesday, December 28 suggested elements described as ‘unknown gunmen’ in Imo state are police operatives from Government House, Owerri.

Okorocha, a former governor of Imo state, made the allegation while speaking to Channels Television in reaction to the arrest of Nwosu.

Nwosu, a son-in-law to Okorocha served as the former governor's chief of staff and former Secretary to the State Government.

Rochas Okorocha's earlier statement on Uche Nwosu's arrest

Okorocha had earlier reacted to the arrest during a press briefing, accusing the police of arresting Nwosu without a warrant.

He alleged that Governor Uzodimma deceived the inspector general of police, Usman Baba, to arrest Nwosu.

Condemning the way his son-in-law was picked up, he said his wife Nkechi was pushed down while his first daughter's clothes were torn to pieces.

