Governor Hope Uzodimma has expressed his optimism that thee security challenges in Imo state will be over soon

The Imo governor said all hands are on deck to ensure that the state enjoys better security in the year 2022

Governor Uzodimma also stated that those who are causing problem in the state will be dealt with by security agencies

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has advocated a renewed and collective effort by the people of the state to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in their domain this year.

In his new year message to the people of the state, Uzodimma pledged that his administration will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

According to him, the huge capital outlay in this year's budget of over 74% of the total budget, was a sign that there would be more developmental projects in the state.

Uzodimma, however, noted that progress could only be made in an atmosphere of peace.

He noted that some opposition elements had sought to destabilise the state and arrest its progress, but expressed gratitude to God that they have been overwhelmed.

He also expressed appreciation to all the patriotic citizens who he said supported his government's efforts in defeating the enemies of the state.

He stated that inspite of the distractions from the opposition and criminal elements, his administration had recorded giant strides in all sectors of development in the state

According to Uzodimma, his administration is also determined to give practical effect to its recovery programme by ensuring that all looted assets of the state are recovered

He said the recovery of the state's KO Mbadiwe University worth N40 billion from a former governor and the shell camp land were aimed at safeguarding the assets of the state.

The governor enjoined citizens of the state to support the government to work for the peace and progress of the state.

He told them to resolve this year to engage only in actions that would enhance the peace and stability of both Imo state and Nigeria.

He added that it was worthy of note that the Christmas and New Year celebration in the state has so far been peaceful to the glory of God and assured that every effort will be made to ensure that Imo people enjoy peace throughout the year.

