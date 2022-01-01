A group advocating for a Yahaya Bello presidency in 2023 says the Kogi state governor is the best man for the job

According to the group, Nigerian needs a young president to address its challenges effectively and Bello represents the youths

The group also revealed that it will embark on massive youth recruitment to support Bello ahead of the 2023 contest

Lokoja - A group known as Bello Ambassadors has declared that Alhaji Yahaya Bello remains the only avenue for youths to take over in 2023.

Addressing the media in Lokoja on Saturday, January 1, BAN national coordinator, Anthony Edogbo disclosed that it becomes imperative to pick Kogi state and its leadership as exemplary for a new Nigeria.

Governor Bello's footsoldiers say they are currently recruiting youths to join their campaign ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @LugardHouse

Source: Twitter

Edogbo noted that it’s either the youth takeover now or never, adding that modern challenges require modern heads.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He further stated that the youth who forms the majority of the Nigerian populace is capable of restoring the country to the giant of Africa it used to be.

The group said it is supporting the Kogi state governor ahead of the 2023 presidential contest:

“because he is a vibrant young person and has shown the capability to fix the country through his several interventions.

“And that he is the only avenue through which young people can take over the national cabinet as it is in Kogi state.”

It also added that the governor has garnered enormous leadership experience in the past years and has got the befitting charisma to lead the country with zero tolerance for tribalism.

BAN said it plans to take over the 2023 politicking through active youth recruitment and participation preparatory to elections.

Senator Smart Adeyemi declares support for Bello's presidential ambition

In a related development, Smart Adeyemi, the senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, has declared support for the presidential ambition of Governor Bello.

Senator Adeyemi said the governor has done well in making things better for the people of Kogi state.

He declared his support for Bello during the launch of Global Alliance of Progressive Professionals, a youth non-governmental organisation established to campaign for the 2023 presidential ambition of Governor Bello.

Group claims Yahaya Bello was duped by an impersonator ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), has blamed Governor Bello for allowing himself to be duped by one Usman Mohammed Jahuna who recently paraded himself as its leader and endorsed his 2023 presidential ambition.

The group distanced itself from the purported endorsement of the governor’s 2023 presidential ambition, insisting it does not delve into such matters.

The clarifications were made on Monday, December 13, in a statement by VGN deputy leader, Yusuf Ibrahim Tanimola.

Source: Legit.ng