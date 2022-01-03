With the growing tension and insecurity in the southeast region, leaders across the country have continued to proffer solutions that could help meet the demands of the people

One of such solutions have been suggested by the immediate national organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Austin Akobundu

Akobundu while calling for dialogue and adoption of political solutions to quell the crisis in the region, urged Igbo leaders to put aside their differences for the development of the region

The PDP chieftain also described the people of the southeast region as peace-loving individuals who are mostly misunderstood

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retired) has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to adopt different approaches to quelling the tension in the southeast region of the country.

Akobundu urged the FG to work towards easing the tension in the region by heading to demands for political solutions and dialogue to address the issues that have increased agitation among the people.

Akobundu said that dialogue would put an end to the restiveness in the southeast region Photo: Col. Austin Akobundu (retired)

Source: Facebook

In a 2022 new year message delivered on Monday, January 3, and received by Legit.ng, the political bigwig and immediate past national organising secretary of the PDP said the people of the southeast are not violent but peace-loving.

Akobundu describing the southeasterners as "very hardworking people who are mostly misunderstood" said the time has come for leaders from the region to put aside their differences and unite to find a lasting solution to challenges bedevilling the region.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"The southeast is blessed with abundant natural, and most importantly, a highly ingenious, inventive, hardworking and resilient human capital resources that when fully developed and harnessed, will guarantee the desired economic revolution in the region."

"May I on this note particularly celebrate the resilience, industry and determination of the people of Abia state."

"I urge them to march into the new year with such spirit and move our dear state, Abia, to the next level of prosperity."

Felicitation to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the people of Abia state

Also congratulating the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and the people of the state on witnessing the dawn of a new year, Akobundu called for unity, prayers and total focus in the quest to drive sustainable development in the state.

He said:

"It is with great optimism of better days ahead that I congratulate Nigerians, especially the people of Abia state for crossing into the New year 2022."

"Indeed, this year holds a lot of promises to us as individuals and as a people. For this, we must reinforce our sense of mutual respect and pursuit of the common good for the peaceful and prosperous society we yearn for."

PDP Bigwig Reveals When Party Will Return To Presidential Villa

Legit.ng previously reported that the PDP had assured Nigerians of its return to power come 2023 general elections.

Akobundu had in a recent interview said that the administration of the ruling APC has offered nothing worthwhile to Nigerians.

He also said that the maladministration of the ruling party led by President Muhammadu Buhari has only delivered untold hardship to Nigerians.

PDP Reacts As Abia Governor Visits Buhari

The opposition PDP has described as mere rumour Governor Okezie Ikpeazu's purported plan to dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the opposition party is stable and none of its governors is contemplating defection.

Governor Ikpeazu's media aide, Onyebuchi Ememanka, also explained what his principal's visit to President Buhari was about to Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng