Citizens in Lagos and other parts of the country have been urged to love one another as the new year begins

The call was made by the Lagos state House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on Sunday, January 2

Obasa said Nigerians through unity, love and resilience can make the country a better place for all this year and beyond

The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has called on residents of the state and the citizens of Nigeria to approach the New Year with renewed vigour and hope for a better 2022.

A statement signed by the chief press secretary to the speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele, said that Obasa gave the advice in his New Year message to Nigerians.

The statement which was seen by Legit.ng said that Obasa praised the resilience of Nigerians in the face of the various challenges that came with 2021, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lagos speaker said Nigeria can become a better place when citizens unite Photo: Mudashiru Obasa

Source: Facebook

Stating that the New Year holds numerous promises for the citizens, the Lagos speaker called on all to collectively make a decision to unite, fight against our common enemies and work towards making Nigeria a great nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Obasa also noting that Nigeria is a great country with hardworking and passionate citizens determined for success, urged Nigerians to continue to play roles that would put the country in a positive light.

The Lagos speaker said:

"Today, no doubt, Lagos is one of the most peaceful states of the federation despite its population and factors that make it a mega-city."

Achievements by Lagos state government, lawmakers and the people

He also said that the successes recorded by Lagos state in 2021 happened because of the cordial relationship between the arms of government, the determination of the government.

According to the speaker, this collaboration aided the state government and the people to scale whatever hurdles it had before it as well as the support and cooperation from residents.

Obasa said:

“At the Lagos Assembly, we ensured that our activities, bills, motions and resolutions had to do with the happiness of the residents, their safety, and the protection of lives and property as enshrined in the constitution."

He also said that in the course of 2021, we passed other important bills that have helped to keep Lagos at its enviable position.

He added:

“The Lagos State House of Assembly with very brilliant and zealous representatives would continue to be at its best in 2022."

Report: Lagos residents waste six years of their expected life span in traffic F

A new report has described Lagos state as one of the most difficult places to commute in a private car or public bus.

The report also highlighted the number of years Lagosians are losing while in traffic from work and from school.

Based on a calculation from a research firm at least six years of Lagosians life are spent in traffic.

Lagos Government Directs Schools to Resume January 4th

Lagos state government has directed students of both Public and Private Schools to return to school for the second term 2021/2022 Academic Session on Monday, January 4th.

A statement was issued on behalf of the state government by the commissioner for education, through the DG, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.

The release urged all school leaders to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of the new year.

Source: Legit.ng