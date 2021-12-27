Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has warned the people of the state to take coronavirus seriously

The Akwa Ibom governor gave the warning in view of the Christmas celebrations in the state and beyond

The state chief executive advised all Akwa Ibomites to respect the laid down protocols of health authorities to curtail the spread of the virus

Uyo - Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has called on the people not to let their guard down with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic as they roll out their drums of festivities.

The governor advocated the need for Akwa Ibomites to follow the simple but effective protocols aimed at curtailing the spread of the Covid- 19 virus in the state and beyond.

Governor Emmanuel has advised all Akwa Ibomited to stick to coronavirus safety protocols. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

He stated this on his Christmas broadcast to the state, warning of the dangers such carelessness may bring forth especially in view of the mutation of a new variant, Omicron.

Governor Emmanuel warned that at a time the world thought we had turned a corner with this virus, the Omicron variant has returned the world to the starting point.

He advised that since the variant has been discovered in Nigeria, it is incumbent upon all Akwa Ibomites, to do all they can to curtail its spread.

His words:

“The simple protocols of social distancing, regular washing of hands with liquid soaps, the wearing of facemask, use of hand sanitizers, etc plus the robust healthcare facilities we have provided, had helped us a great deal in stemming the spread of this virus when it first appeared on our shores. We should remain committed to doing same with this new variant.

“We do not intend to impose another round of lock-down. This will, however, depend on how we obey the protocols. This is a serious matter and should be treated as such.”

Speaking on Christmas, he said:

“This is a season of peace, of goodwill, love, and giving. This is a season where we should banish all ancient animosities and celebrate our oneness and unity, our development, and the strides we are collectively making as a state and as a people.

“It is a season of joy and thankfulness to God for holding us together as a people and as a state, in spite of the economic difficulties brought about by the Covid -19 pandemic, which unfortunately has now mutated to the Delta and Omicron variants respectively.”

How Governor Emmanuel made Akwa Ibom workers, retirees jubilate

Governor Emmanuel had earlier given a directive to the Akwa Ibom Accountant General, Pastor Andrew Essien that sparked jubilation in the state.

The governor asked Essien to ensure payment of salaries and pension of public servants and retirees in the state is done on or before December, Thursday, 23 to support their Yuletide celebration.

The governor gave the directive on Monday, December 20 when he signed into law the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

Governor Emmanuel support to police before Yuletide celebrations

Governor Emmanuel had on Friday, December 17 donated another batch of security patrol vehicles to the Akwa Ibom state command of the Nigeria Police Force.

He stated that the donation was aimed at enhancing the police operational capacity to respond to crime and distress calls promptly and effectively especially during the Yuletide.

He also presented several units of security alarm and communication equipment to enhance effective communication, surveillance, and responsiveness of the force in the state.

