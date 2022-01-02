An author and an aspiring member of the House of Representatives has said that Nigeria need lawmakers who can make a change

Philip Agbese said the country can return to the good old days when lawmakers had the audacity to access the presidency

According to Agbese, an impactful legislature changes the game for every nation, in terms of sustainable development

An aspiring member of the House of Representatives from Benue state, Philip Agbese, has said the only way sustainable development can be achieved in Nigeria is by having an impactful legislature.

Agbese in a statement signed by his special assistant on media, Sunday Ede, and seen by Legit.ng said the country has suffered so much due to lack of impactful legislature that meets the need of the people.

Promising the people of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency in Benue state of lasting legacy in terms of the legislature by 2023 should he get into office, Agbese said his vision for his people also known as 'Enone'.

Agbese said Nigeria cannot return to the past when lawmakers rightfully question the presidency without fear Photo: Philip Agbese

Source: Facebook

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Agbese said leaving an impact in the legislature can be achieved by collaborating with other members of the parliament.

According to him, such collaborations would help with the enactment of laws that could directly impact the lives of ordinary citizens of the country.

He also said he would ensure that his global connection will be used to attract development to every nook and cranny of his constituency.

The author and publisher said he is well aware of the immediate needs of his people, and that with his experience, exposure and capacity he would bring development, good governance and impactful leadership to Enone.

Agbese said:

"There will be no excuse for failure as our people have suffered for too long and no longer have the patience to wait".

He added that voting for APC in 2023 would mean an all-around development for the people like Nigerians used to have when lawmakers could access the presidency on various activities.

He said:

"Our people already know that it’s my passion as a private citizen to ensure that our young graduates are gainfully employed, it will be a task before me to ensure that every year we see to the employment of every at least 200 graduates from our constituency. It’s my passion and will see to it."

Source: Legit.ng