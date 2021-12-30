The stool of Och’Idoma has been occupied by a new monarch following the death of the previous paramount ruler of Idomaland

Benue - A report by The Punch indicates that John Elaigwu Odogbo, a Deeper Life Pastor, has become the paramount ruler elect of Idomaland.

He polled got 19 votes at the end of the voting by the kingmakers to defeat three other identified as Andrew Idakwu, John Bamaiyi, Sunday Echono for the stool.

Pastor John Elaigwu Odogbo is the 5th paramount ruler of the Idoma nation.

Source: Facebook

The 52-year-old was on Thursday, December 30, presented by the Idoma traditional council as the Och’Idoma-elect to Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, at the government house in Makurdi, Nigerian Tribune added.

Odogbo, who hails from Agatu local government area of Benue state emerged as the 5th paramount ruler of the Idoma nation following the death of His Royal Highness Elias Ikoyi Obekpa joined his ancestors back in October.

