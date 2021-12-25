A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state, Kabir Marafa, said he has nothing to do with bandits

A report had linked Marafa to a bandit Abdulmuminu Moossa, arrested by the security agents in the northern part of the country

Speaking on the report, Marafa described it as malicious, wicked and an attempt by his political detractors to tarnish his image

Gusau, Zamfara - Kabir Garba Marafa, the senator who represented Zamfara Central senatorial district during the eighth National Assembly, has reacted to reports linking him with the arrested bandit, Abdulmuminu Moossa, a Chadian.

The Punch reports that Marafa described the report linking him with the said bandit as malicious, wicked, and misleading.

Former APC senator, Kabir Marafa, denies the report linking him to bandits.

Legit.ng gathered that the former lawmaker noted that although the report was published in an obscure news platform, “he didn’t find it funny.”

The former senator in a statement issued by his press office on Saturday, December 25, insisted that the report was concocted by some “disgruntled All Progressives Congress members in Zamfara” who wanted to weaken his political clout.

He said:

“The attention of the media office of Senator Kabir Garba Marafa has been drawn to a malicious, concocted, wicked lies and misleading report published in an obscure platform created by the agents of some disgruntled APC leaders.

“The report, alleging that one Abdulmuminu Moossa, a citizen of Chad Republic, reported having been arrested by the Nigerian security operatives in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto state, confessed to knowing Senator Marafa for more than seven years, was nothing but lies, concocted to dent the hard-earned reputation of the former lawmaker.

Marafa said a preliminary investigation has been conducted on the matter, noting that the investigation discovered some foot soldiers working for some highly placed political elements whose goal was to diminish his popularity.

Marafa added:

“Their machinations cannot stop what Almighty Allah has ordained.”

He also reminded the public that his intervention in the 8th Senate brought about the massive deployment of security agents which paved way for the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

The statement stated:

“It is on record that Senator Marafa was the first to raise the issue of banditry, at its infancy on the floor of the Nigerian Senate, drawing the attention of the federal government and the global community to the activities of the criminals.

"Marafa, on many occasions, raised the issue on the floor of the Senate at the time these agents of falsehood were busy looting funds meant to procure arms to fight the twin evil of Boko Haram and banditry.”

The APC chieftain insisted that security agents should tackle the security challenges with a high sense of commitment by refusing to be politicised in the state.

He also urged them to be merciless with criminals because of the human casualties caused by their activities

Marafa says he is not planning to dump APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that insinuations continued to swell over the meeting between a former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, Senator Kabir Marafa (APC, Zamfara state) and former governor Abdulaziz Yari.

It was reported that Senator Marafa has decided to make public the purpose of the meeting between himself, Saraki and Yari which has continued to stir conversations.

Speaking on Saturday, November 27, Marafa, who is a factional leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he will remain in the party despite all efforts to frustrate him.

