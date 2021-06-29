Another Nigerian governor, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, on Tuesday, June 29, joined the ruling APC

As a result of this, Governor Matawalle is the new leader of the ruling party in the northern state

Matawalle was received into the APC at a ceremony organised in Gusau, the state capital on Tuesday

Zamfara - Nigeria's ruling political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, June 29, finally taken Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state into its fold.

This victory for the APC happened during a rally organised for the governor in the state capital, Gusau, where he was welcomed by Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the caretaker committee, The Cable reports.

Matawalle was handed the APC flag as a demonstration of acceptance (Photo: Bello Matawalle)

The Zamfara governor who was joyed to be received by the leadership and members of the party called for total support from stakeholders in the state, Premium Times also reported.

Matawalle stated:

“As from today, I, Bello Matawallen Maradun, governor of Zamfara, am happy to announce my defection from the PDP to the APC. As from today, I am a full APC member and leader of APC in Zamfara.

"I am calling on all APC stakeholders in the state to join hands with me to build the party and move the state forward.”

Apart from Matawalle, three senators, six House of Representatives members and 24 members of the state house of assembly who were of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the APC.

Speaking on the consequencing of the governor's defection, Buni said:

“As we all know, according to the party’s constitution, President Muhammadu Buhari is our leader at the national level and in each state, the sitting governor from the party is the APC leader in that state. Therefore, Matawalle is the new leader of the party in Zamfara.

“With this development, all the party executives at the state, local governments and ward level are hereby dissolved.”

Former Governor Yari Finally Opens Up on Matawalle’s Planned Defection

Meanwhile, the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, said after much deliberation, the APC had decided to welcome Matawalle into the party despite their initial resistance.

He said the party gave the condition that Governor Matwalle would abide by the party’s principles and progressive ideology.

Yari said that though Governor Matawalle failed to face governance and unite the entire people of the state since his assumption of office, the APC as a family would still accommodate him in the party with the hope that he would add more value to the party than destabilizing it.

