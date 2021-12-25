Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe appears to be getting ready to run the helms of affairs of in Abia state ahead of the 2023 general elections

The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has informed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of his intention to run for the governorship seat in 2023, sources have said.

It was learnt that he will contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Rumours of Abaribe’s interest in succeeding Ikpeazu has been flying around in the state for a while.

Abaribe is yet to officially declare his interest in the race.

It emerged on Saturday morning that Abaribe made his intention known to Ikpeazu, who also comes from the same local government as the Senator, during a meeting with the governor at the Abia Government House Lodge on Friday night.

Source: Legit.ng