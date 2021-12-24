President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that as a military head of state, he was quite ruthless in tackling corruption

The president made this known while addressing Nigerians in Borno state on Thursday, December 23

Buhari noted that his then military government clamped down on corrupt officials in the previous government

Maiduguri - President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that he was a bit ruthless as Nigeria's Military Head of State when he presided over the nation from 1983 to 1985, after taking power in a coup d'état.

The president who was speaking in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, said he locked up public office holders who could not explain their wealth.

Buhari who was in the northeast state to commission projects initiated by the Professor Babagana Zulum-led government was speaking on how he fought corruption as a Nigerian leader in the past.

His words:

“Within the next 17 months, Nigerian should be able to judge what this administration has done under my leadership when we came in terms security, the economy, and the most difficult one which is fighting corruption.

“When I came in uniform, I was young and a bit ruthless. I arrested those I thought were corrupt and detained them and I had a series of investigation panels.

“The then ministers, the governors, commissioners, and those who headed parastatals had to declare their assets. Anyone, who could not explain the difference in his assets, was quietly put in a cage.

“Eventually, I was arrested, and when they find out I didn’t have anything. They let me go.”

Buhari assures Nigerians his administration will keep doing its best

Writing on his official Facebook page regarding the visit, President Buhari stated that:

“For the period remaining in our administration, we will keep doing our best. I pray that the person that will take over from us will also follow the targets of securing the country and building the economy.”

El-Rufai says Buhari will relocate to Kaduna after 2023

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has said that President Buhari will retire to the state when he leaves office in 2023.

Speaking with reporters after meeting the president on Tuesday, December 21, El-Rufai said Buhari is a Kaduna citizen.

The governor also revealed that the president will visit Kaduna in January 2022 to commission several projects.

Buhari reveals his next plan after 2023 as during 79th birthday celebration

Governor El-Rufai made the comment less than a week after the president said he was looking forward to returning to his farm in Daura, Katsina state.

Buhari made this known while marking his 79th birthday in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday, December 17.

The president also assured that he will do his best to promote the interest of the nation and its people before the time comes.

