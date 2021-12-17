President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Istanbul, Turkey, marked his 79th birthday with the cutting of a birthday cake shaped in national colours

The president’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development through a statement in Abuja

President Buhari said he would put in his best for Nigeria until the last day when, in 2023, he hands over to a successor

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari has said he looks forward to going back to his farm in 2023 when his tenure ends.

Buhari made this known while marking his 79th birthday in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday, December 17, where he is scheduled to participate in the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit hosted by his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Recep Erdogan, The Punch reports.

The president also assured that he will do his best to promote the interest of the nation and its people before the time comes.

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will hand over to a successor at the end of 2023 general elections and return to his farm. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Shehu quoted the President as saying:

“I thought that being away from Abuja I will escape these things. The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here you are doing this far away from home.

“I look forward to the year 2023 when I finish, to go home to take charge of my farm. Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the Constitution.”

President Muhammadu Buhari vows to flush out bandits

In another report, that President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the federal government is committed to flushing out bandits and criminals across the country.

The president also said that his administration is ready to bring justice to all by apprehending and prosecuting perpetrators while protecting citizens from the onslaught of all forms of criminal activities in the country.

Buhari gave the assurance on Friday, December 10, when the federal government delegation paid a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal over the killings of 23 travellers by suspected bandits.

Source: Legit