Buhari Reveals His Next Plan After 2023 as He Marks His 79th Birthday
- President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Istanbul, Turkey, marked his 79th birthday with the cutting of a birthday cake shaped in national colours
- The president’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development through a statement in Abuja
- President Buhari said he would put in his best for Nigeria until the last day when, in 2023, he hands over to a successor
Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari has said he looks forward to going back to his farm in 2023 when his tenure ends.
Buhari made this known while marking his 79th birthday in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday, December 17, where he is scheduled to participate in the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit hosted by his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Recep Erdogan, The Punch reports.
The president also assured that he will do his best to promote the interest of the nation and its people before the time comes.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.
Shehu quoted the President as saying:
“I thought that being away from Abuja I will escape these things. The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here you are doing this far away from home.
“I look forward to the year 2023 when I finish, to go home to take charge of my farm. Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the Constitution.”
Source: Legit