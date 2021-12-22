President Muhammadu Buhari seems to be already preparing for life after office when he steps down in 2023

The president recently spoke on his retirement plans ahead of the 2023 general elections, stating that he has missed his farm

Kaduna governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is, however, confident that the president will return to the state after his tenure

Aso Rock - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will retire to the state when he leaves office in 2023.

President Buhari lived in Kaduna for many years before he became the Nigerian leader. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Speaking with reporters after meeting the president on Tuesday, December 21, El-Rufai said Buhari is a Kaduna citizen.

Daily Trust newspaper quoted him as saying:

“Mr. President has been invited to come and commission some of our projects. He will spend two to three days in Kaduna commissioning projects in Kafanchan, Kaduna, and Zaria

“As you know, the president is a Kaduna-based citizen. He is originally from Katsina state, but he spent most of his life in Kaduna. And he’s retiring to Kaduna.

“So we hope that he will be happy with what we have done and he will be proud of what we have done as an APC government, and we appreciate all the support that he has given us to enable us to do this.”

Bashir Ahmed shares photo of El-Rufai bowing to greet Buhari

Recall that presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad had shared photos of El-Rufai visiting Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja on his official Facebook page.

In the photo which generated massive reactions, the governor was seen bowing to greet the president.

Buhari reveals his next plan after 2023 as he marks His 79th birthday

El-Rufai’s comment comes less than a week after the president said he was looking forward to returning to his farm in Daura in Katsina.

Buhari made this known while marking his 79th birthday in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday, December 17.

The president also assured that he will do his best to promote the interest of the nation and its people before the time comes.

Security agencies allege plots to unsettle northern Nigeria by desperate politicians

Meanwhile, security agencies said they have uncovered plans by two serving governors from the northeast and northwest to unsettle northern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the security agencies, the prominent governors are leaders of a major political party working with a former governor of Sokoto state.

They are alleged to have started recruiting different organisations, religious bodies, and youths from the northern and southern parts of the country in order to achieve their aims.

Source: Legit.ng