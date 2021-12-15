The criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari by former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is still a trending topic

Northern Youth Assembly has condemned the comments of Obasanjo who implied that Buhari has nothing more to offer Nigerians

The group stated that the former president has no moral right to criticise Buhari because he did not do any better during his time in office

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Youth Assembly (NYA) has berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo had, at a retreat in Abuja on Monday, December 13 said Buhari had done the best he could and that expecting him to do anything more is akin to beating a dead horse.

The northern youth group suggested that the comments of Obasanjo were aimed at distracting Buhari. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

But in a statement sent to Legit.ng by one of its spokespersons, Mohammed Hussani Bauchi, the NYA said Obasanjo's criticism was not done in good faith.

The group said such comment from the ex-president would mount additional pressure on the already fragile state of politics and insecurity in Nigeria.

Part of the statement read:

“Such apparent wickedness and evil intentions to this country are known to many.

“His performance record and corrupt precedents have for long denied him any inviolability to speak from a moral prism on the present happenings in the country.

“A glance at some of his personal characters to the administration while he was in office would forever remind some of us, the personality of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo and what he represents.”

Meanwhile, respected journalist and publisher, Jaafar Jaafar has stated that Obasanjo was a better president than Buhari.

In a Facebook post, Jafaar wrote:

“During the April 2007 Panshekara Taliban attack, Obasanjo did not rely on what top military officers told him at emergency security meetings, he spoke to the field commanders – mostly captains – directly at the battlefield.

“But here we are today with a sitting duck leader, a drab puppet, and the worst security manager Nigeria ever had.”

