In what will annoy some followers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), former minister of information and national orientation, Professor Jerry Gana, has predicted doom for the party.

The former minister said the ruling party had committed a lot of injustices against humanity and that Nigerians were fed up with their leadership, This Day reports.

Professor Jerry Gana says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be swept out of office in 2023. Photo: Femi Adesina

He disclosed this in Effurun, near Warri, where he delivered a lecture titled “Raising 21st Century Leaders for Nigeria” at Youth Arise Conference 2021.

He lamented that there were too many hypocrites in and out of offices in the country and stressed the need for a change of attitude in order to move the nation forward.

He added:

“Be honest and speak the truth always. Truth is the foundation of all knowledge. It can liberate a society. Good leaders do not emerge; they are raised, groomed and nurtured. We should celebrate good leaders. Be a leader with a good reputation."

Presidency 2023: Yoruba group declares support for Rochas Okorocha

Meanwhile, a pan-Yoruba group, Oduduwa Sons and Daughters for Equity and Justice, has endorsed the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha as the next president of Nigeria.

The group claimed Yoruba people have decided to support a southeasterner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Legit.ng gathered the coordinator of the group, Prince Ebunola Martins, stated at a town hall meeting in Lagos on Monday, November 29, that the Yorubas reached a consensus that the next president should come from the southeast.

2023: Buhari silently supporting Igbo presidency, says Okechukwu

In a related development, the director-general of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has said that President Buhari is silently in support of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project.

Okechukwu also said some other prominent Nigerians are supporting the Igbo presidency project, but he didn't mention any names.

Okechukwu also appealed to Buhari to honour elder statesman Chief Amaachi on the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

