Bandits reportedly unite in their attack on Goronyo market in Sokoto state according to report by eye witnesses

According to the eye witnesses, the criminals shelved their difference, came together and stormed the weekly market

Going further, the witnesses claim that the market was filled to the brim when the terrorists, riding on over 100 motorcycles, attacked

The killing of dozens of people at Goronyo market in the eastern part of Sokoto state was launched by different bandits’ groups that worked as a team, witnesses said.

They said the assailants shelved their difference, came together and stormed the weekly Goronyo market shooting sporadically.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state is not happy with the development.

Source: Facebook

The locals said the market was filled to the brim when the terrorists, riding on over 100 motorcycles, surrounded the place and opened fire on buyers and sellers that led to the death of 49 people.

The Sunday attack was the latest siege in Goronyo Local Government Area, which had witnessed countless attacks occasioned by killings and displacement of people.

With the Goronyo onslaught, over 65 people have been killed in the last 10 days on that axis, locals said.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal confirmed the Goronyo market attack on Monday when he hosted the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, at the Sokoto Government House.

He said ‘30 something’ people have been confirmed killed at the Goronyo market and details were still being put together.

The governor later said the number rose to 43.

‘It was a joint criminal operation’

Like what happened at Unguwan Lalle, some residents attributed the attack on Goronyo market to the activities of ‘Yan Sakai (outlawed vigilantes) in the area that have been killing herders to avenge attacks on their communities.

One of the sources said, “The recent attack could be a misplaced reprisal by ‘Yan Sakai’ because of the recent killing of 11 herders at Mamande market in Gwadabawa Local Government Area.

“This outlawed group is arresting and killing Fulani men unjustifiably,” he said.

