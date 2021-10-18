President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the bandits in the northwest region are living in a fool's paradise

Describing the recent attack in Goronyo, Sokoto state on Sunday, October 17, the president said the bandits are inhumane in their actions against the people

President Buhari also urged the people of Nigeria to exercise patience with troops of the Nigerian military in the effort to rid the country of bandits

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, October 18, issued a strong warning to bandits operating in the northwest region of Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that the president in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said the bandits should be ready to be crushed in a defeat.

President Buhari said the bandits are living in a fool's paradise. Photo: Femi Adesina

Reacting to the killing of over 30 people on Sunday, October 17, in Goronyo, Sokoto state, the president said the bandits are only living in a fool's paradise of invincibility as their days are numbered.

The president said:

“The bandits are living in the fool’s paradise of invincibility, but reality will soon dawn on them harder than ever before."

According to President Buhari, the military capabilities of personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces were being boosted by the acquisition and deployment of advanced equipment.

He urged the general public not to despair as the present administration is determined to protect every citizen from criminal gangs who lack respect for human life.

While sympathising with families of victims of the attack, President Buhari urged the people to continue to be patient with the military as its leadership strategize on improved ways of securing the citizens.

Buhari said:

“The clock of your ultimate destruction is ticking as you will no longer have a place to hide.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force has denied reports that bandits have been paid N20 million to recover an anti-aircraft gun.

A foreign media in its report said that the anti-aircraft gun recovered from the bandits previously belonged to the Nigerian military.

Reacting to the report, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, said there is absolutely no iota of truth in the spurious allegation.

Gabkwet, who is an Air Commodore, urged the general public to disregard the false report and always verify facts and sources of reports before disseminating them.

